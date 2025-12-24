Events Email Briefings
Ghana approves bill to legalize the use of cryptocurrencies

Dec 24, 2025, 7:59am EST
Representation of bitcoin cryptocurrency.
Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/Reuters

Ghana’s parliament approved a bill to legalize the use of cryptocurrency in the country, marking a milestone as digital currencies gain traction across sub-Saharan Africa.

Ghanaian central bank Governor Johnson Asiama said the move would give the country “a framework to manage the risks involved.”

Crypto is increasingly popular among digitally savvy consumers and businesses on the continent trying to hedge against currency volatility. Crypto volumes traded in sub-Saharan Africa grew by 52% between July 2024 and June 2025 to more than $205 billion, according to data firm Chainalysis. Nigeria had the highest volume of transactions in the region, while Ghana was in the top five along with Ethiopia, Kenya, and South Africa.

The use of digital currencies has outpaced policymaking in some countries, however, creating legal gray areas: Some policymakers warn that crypto is used by criminal gangs for money laundering. In a high-profile dispute, Nigeria this year filed a $81.5 billion lawsuit against Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, over economic losses.

A chart showing blockchain venture capital funding by region.
Alexander Onukwue
