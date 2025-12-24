African Cup of Nations shifts to 4-year cycle

The African Cup of Nations will switch to a four-year cycle from 2028, aligning it with European sporting calendars after years of complaints from clubs whose players compete in the tournament.

Launched in 1957 with just three teams — Egypt, Ethiopia, and Sudan — the tournament is currently held biennially. Patrice Motsepe, the South African billionaire who leads the Confederation of African Football, said the aim was to avoid fixture conflicts between players’ clubs and their national teams.

CAF will also introduce the African Nations League, an annual competition between 54 national teams that will see each member association receive $1 million every year — five times members’ current allocation.