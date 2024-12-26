What Donald Trump’s second term could mean for science in 2025

An increasing number of scientists are voicing their concern over US President-elect Donald Trump’s second term agenda. During his first stint in office, Trump reversed, revoked, or rolled back a slew of environmental protection rules, a 2021 analysis by The New York Times showed, and repeatedly moved to slash the budgets of various federal research agencies.

Science wasn’t a priority on the 2024 campaign trail. But Trump’s imminent return to the White House has some scientists, particularly those involved in climate science, nervous: “We all feel like we have a target on our backs,” one told The Guardian. Meanwhile, Trump’s pick to lead the country’s health department, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has said he would tell National Institutes of Health medical researchers that the government is “going to give infectious disease a break for about eight years.”

Some disciplines, however, could see benefits from a second Trump term: The Republican’s first term saw a renewed push toward human space exploration, and Trump’s friendship with Elon Musk could translate into even more federal support for spaceflight, although the US space agency, NASA, may not be a benefactor.