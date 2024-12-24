Events Newsletters
Trump suggests US should buy Greenland — again

Tom Chivers
Dec 24, 2024, 6:59am EST
North America
Alistair Scrutton/File Photo/Reuters
The News

US President-elect Donald Trump once called again for the US to buy Greenland, prompting the autonomous Danish territory to reiterate is was not for sale.

It’s the third time in recent weeks that Trump has made comments about annexing or controlling other parts of the world: He suggested the US should retake control of the Panama Canal over the weekend to lower shipping costs, and made a joke about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau being the “governor” of the “Great State of Canada.”

It’s a reminder of Trump’s aggressive foreign-policy approach, pushing allies hard for concessions. A political scientist told The Associated Press that it was a negotiating tactic: “You ask something unreasonable and it’s more likely you can get something less unreasonable.”

