Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Syrian authorities say rebel groups have agreed to disband

Paige Bruton
Paige Bruton
Updated Dec 24, 2024, 9:37am EST
securityMiddle East
Head of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and Syria’s de facto leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa sits next to Murhaf Abu Qasra in a meeting.
Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham/Handout via Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Syria’s rebel groups who fought to oust Bashar al-Assad have agreed to disband and merge into the defense ministry, according to the new administration.

The groups will report to Murhaf Abu Qasra, the former military head of leading rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), and will include army officers who defected from Assad’s regime. Syria’s leaders now face the “daunting” task of trying to avoid clashes between the different groups, Reuters reported.

The move comes as mass protests in Damascus and elsewhere erupted Tuesday after a Christmas tree was deliberately set on fire. The demonstrators demanded that HTS protect religious freedoms, and the group said two foreign fighters were detained over the incident.

AD

The country’s de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa has told Western media that the new authorities will not seek revenge on former regime members nor repress any religious minority.

AD
AD