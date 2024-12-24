Events Newsletters
El Salvador mining ban rescinded

Tom Chivers and Mizy Clifton
Dec 24, 2024, 6:51am EST
South America
People take part in a protest in San Salvador over the national ban on metals mining in San Salvador, El Salvador.
Jose Cabezas/Reuters
The News

El Salvador’s Parliament voted to overturn a ban on metals mining, a win for controversial-but-popular President Nayib Bukele but a defeat for environmental groups.

The country banned mining in 2017, a move Bukele called “absurd”: His party holds 57 out of 60 seats and overturned the ban easily.

After transforming El Salvador’s security situation in his first term — his draconian anti-gang policies locked up 2% of the population with little regard for human rights, but brought murder rates down 40-fold — Bukele wants to boost its economy in his second.

He claims it has $3 trillion in gold deposits, which he wants to access to help reduce the country’s high tax burden. But environmentalists worry that new mines will pollute water supplies.

