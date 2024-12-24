China plans to issue $3T in special bonds: Report

China reportedly plans to issue a record 3 trillion yuan of special treasury bonds in 2025.

The move is aimed at stimulating China’s stagnant economy, Reuters wrote, and will be used to fund subsidies and investments in high-tech sectors.

A few other specifics of Beijing’s 2025 economic roadmap are emerging: The country is also expected to raise the target budget deficit to an all-time high of 4% of GDP.

China’s leaders say boosting consumption is a priority; the stimulus efforts could help offset the impact of expected US tariffs on Chinese exports, Goldman Sachs researchers wrote.

But overall growth of the world’s second largest economy is still expected to slow next year, they added.