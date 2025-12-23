White House holds off on new China chip tariffs

The US accused China of unfair trade practices in the semiconductor industry, but held off on imposing new tariffs on Chinese chip imports amid the uneasy trade truce between the superpowers.

Washington’s nearly yearlong inquiry into China’s chip sector found that Beijing was employing “increasingly aggressive” policies to dominate the industry.

The US suggested that future duties were on the table, creating leverage for Washington if the trade deal with Beijing falls apart, Bloomberg wrote.

US curbs on selling advanced chips to China have only hastened Beijing’s march toward technological self-sufficiency, but those efforts have come at cost, The Wall Street Journal wrote: Large parts of China’s economy are struggling, as billions of dollars are spent on boosting domestic technology.