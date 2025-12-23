Events Email Briefings
US regulator approves Wegovy weight-loss pill

Updated Dec 23, 2025, 6:52am EST
Boxes of Ozempic and Wegovy.
Hollie Adams/File Photo/Reuters

US regulators approved a pill form of the obesity drug Wegovy.

The injectable forms have revolutionized weight loss treatment since 2021: Patients lose on average over 15% of their body mass, compared to 2% for prescribed diet and exercise.

The rise of GLP-1 drugs is credited with ending the hitherto relentless rise of US obesity rates. It also, for a time, made manufacturer Novo Nordisk Europe’s biggest company by market cap. But rivals such as Eli Lilly released competitor drugs, and Novo’s value is down 67% from its 2024 peak.

The company hopes that the oral form — which is almost as effective as the injectable type, unlike the only currently approved GLP-1 pill — will revive its flagging fortunes.

A chart showing the US’ obesity and diabetes rates.
Tom Chivers
