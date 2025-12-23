Events Email Briefings
US seeks to void asylum claims: report

Dec 23, 2025, 6:08pm EST
Migrants at US immigration court
David ‘Dee’ Delgado/Reuters

The US is canceling thousands of asylum claims by citing deportation agreements with “safe” third countries, CBS News reported, one of several new approaches the Trump administration is adopting to curtail immigration.

The legal end-around, which the government said is to curb asylum fraud, risks undercutting legitimate claims from those fleeing persecution, lawyers warned.

President Donald Trump is changing the ways in which people are targeted and deported, The New York Times wrote: His adviser Stephen Miller is spearheading an offensive against birthright citizenship by arguing that even the children of immigrants are prone to criminality.

Meanwhile, ICE is working with the White House to pump out viral raid videos that promote its mass deportation strategy, The Washington Post reported.

Brendan Ruberry
