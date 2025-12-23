Trump’s new special envoy tasked with annexing Greenland

US President Donald Trump reiterated his intention to annex Greenland, and appointed a special envoy who echoed the plan.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry said it was an “honor” to be asked “to make Greenland a part of the US.” The Danish-controlled territory is strategically important as a site for ballistic missile launchers and as a source of key minerals, and Trump has repeatedly said he wants the US to take control of it. The prime ministers of both Greenland and Denmark denounced the plan.

Denmark has sought to appease Trump by promising additional defense spending, but Washington seems unmoved, and has piled pressure on Copenhagen by canceling major wind-power projects developed by Danish state-run firm Ørsted.