Mars rover reaches new milestone — by driving itself

Dec 23, 2025, 6:33pm EST
Mars rover
NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS/Handout via Reuters

NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover has traveled nearly 25 miles after five years, a new milestone, in part because of its self-driving capabilities.

Scientists choose the rover’s destinations, but it now travels mostly autonomously, traversing unexpected obstacles as it collects samples.

Similar to (earthbound) self-driving cars, the robot can scan for potential hazards up to 50 feet ahead of it.

It may be a solo act for a while: Despite hopes that the US would send another spacecraft to retrieve the Perseverance’s Martian rock specimens by 2026, “no one is building such a lander,” and NASA’s strategy for such a project, which would cost billions, remains undecided, Ars Technica wrote.

The good news: The rover appears to be in excellent health.

J.D. Capelouto
