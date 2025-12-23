Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Colombia to deploy drones to destroy coca plantations

Dec 23, 2025, 6:56am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
A coca plantation in Colombia.
Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters

Colombia will begin deploying drones to destroy coca crops, as the country grapples with record cocaine production that has fueled violence across South America and built tension with the Trump administration.

Coca production has ballooned under Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who has taken a light approach to drug interdictions, with the number of hectares planted almost doubling between 2016 and 2024.

US President Donald Trump said Monday that Petro had to “watch his ass” over the cocaine his country exports to the US, Axios reported.

Meanwhile, cartels’ fight for control over trafficking routes has set off an unprecedented wave of violence across South America, with the murder rate in Colombia’s neighbor Ecuador increasing fivefold since 2020.

A chart showing coca cultivation in Colombia.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD