Digital ID debate reignites in UK as government tries to cut costs

A long-running debate over digital identity cards has reignited in the UK. Writing in a Daily Mail opinion piece published Dec. 11, former Prime Minister Tony Blair argued the technology is “essential” to tackling various hot-button issues on the new Labour government’s agenda, including benefit fraud, healthcare costs, and migration.

“Our present system isn’t working. This is a time for shaking up. For once-in-a-generation disruption. Digital ID is a good place to start,” Blair argued.

The UK is somewhat of an outlier on digital ID, according to Sky News: Only five other members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development group of 37 democratically led countries — namely, Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, and the US — are yet to implement such a scheme.