US House Ethics Committee releases Matt Gaetz misconduct report

The US Congress House Ethics Committee accused former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz of alleged misconduct in a report published Monday, including accusations of using illegal drugs and having sex with a minor.

Earlier, Gaetz had sued the panel in an effort to block the report’s release, arguing that his resignation from Congress meant the panel had no jurisdiction over him, and that the report contained “untruthful and defamatory information.”

The report’s anticipated release was widely interpreted as a major factor in Gaetz’ earlier decision to withdraw his name from consideration for US Attorney General after being tapped for the nomination by President-elect Donald Trump.

AD

This is a developing story. Please check for updates.