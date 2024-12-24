Trump’s second term foreign policy approach is coming into focus

Donald Trump’s foreign policy stance is becoming increasingly clear, with tariffs on imports and a desire for deal-making at the fore.

For some countries like China, having already dealt with Trump during his first term as US president has enabled Beijing to prepare to confront and mitigate US trade escalations, like 100% duty hikes on all imports.

Meanwhile, one former top European Union official argued that a second Trump presidency could spur European countries to unite to defend their security and economic interests amid the war in Ukraine and widespread economic discontent.

But it is perhaps toward the conflict-ridden Middle East where the Republican’s stance remains the most unclear, with experts divided on whether Trump’s policies will aid in deescalation or inflame tensions further.