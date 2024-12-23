California museum explores pioneering Black scientist’s influence through art

A California exhibition aims to connect George Washington Carver’s innovations in agriculture with his less-explored creative output.

“World Without End: The George Washington Carver Project” pairs archival material on Carver’s scientific work with creations by contemporary artists to “demonstrate how revolutionary” Carver was, one of the exhibitions’ curators told ARTnews.

Born into slavery, Carver was one of the most prominent Black scientists of the early 20th century, promoting techniques like crop rotation and organic fertilizers that are integral to modern farming. “I think that his contributions toward consciousness and our understanding of knowledge and truth is totally overlooked,” the curator said. “I’m excited for that to have its recognition one day.”