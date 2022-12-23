Three dead, several injured in Paris shooting

The attacker opened fire shortly before midday local time at a Kurdish cultural center in Rue d'Enghien in the 10th district of the French capital before entering a hairdressing salon nearby, reported AFP.

Prosecutors said the suspected gunman was known to police, and that he had previously been detained for a knife attack on a Paris migrant camp in Dec. 2021 and investigated for a racially motivated crime.

"It was Kurds who were targeted," Juan-Golan Eliberg, an artist who works at the Kurdish center, told Reuters.

Alexandra Cordebard, mayor of Paris' 10th district, told reporters the suspect was also injured and taken to hospital.

French prosecutors have opened a murder, manslaughter, and aggravated violence investigation.

Earlier a shopkeeper in the area told AFP about the "total panic" she and others felt after hearing the shots, saying they locked themselves inside.

This is a developing story. Please check back soon for updates.