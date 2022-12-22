Natasa Pirc Musar becomes Slovenia’s first female president

Although she ran as an independent, Pirc Musar had the support of Slovenia’s center-left government and secured over 53% of the country’s votes during presidential elections in November, beating her conservative rival Anže Logar.

The 54-year-old has vowed to present herself differently to outgoing president Borut Pahor, who rarely got involved in domestic politics during his decade in office.

“I have never been quiet when it was necessary to speak up,” she said, before entering the presidential race in late September, citing mounting corruption and the country's challenges to rule of law.

In previous speeches, Pirc Musar has also emphasized the need to prioritize combatting climate change.