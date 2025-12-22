Vance walks tightrope at Turning Point USA conference

US Vice President JD Vance refused to take sides in the ongoing row over antisemitism and bigotry at a major conservative conference, revealing the tightrope the heir apparent to Donald Trump has to walk.

The Turning Point USA conference, founded by slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk, has seen divisions as some right-wing leaders accuse others of intolerance. Vance avoided the issue, saying Republicans “have far more important work to do than canceling each other.”

He has previously been more outspoken, bluntly criticizing the holocaust-denying right-wing activist Nick Fuentes, and his reluctance now suggests that he has “his eyes on the future,” The New York Times argued, although he is yet to declare a presidential bid in 2028.