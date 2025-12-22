Ukraine peace talks in Miami hailed as ‘productive’

​​US and Ukrainian officials hailed “productive and constructive” talks in Miami over the weekend, though no major breakthrough for a ceasefire in Ukraine was announced.

Talks focused on security guarantees for Ukraine, part of a 20-point proposal put forward by Kyiv in response to a US peace plan that appeared to favor Russia. Meanwhile US special envoy Steve Witkoff said separate talks with Russia were positive too, though Moscow appeared to pour cold water on the optimism, with a senior Kremlin official saying the conversations were “rather unconstructive.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin also appeared to reject any progress in ceasefire discussions. “The strategic initiative is completely in the hands of the Russian forces,” he said.