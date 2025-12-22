Trump halts five wind projects off Atlantic coast

The US government halted five wind projects off the country’s East Coast, the latest blow to clean power under the second Donald Trump administration.

Officials cited classified national security risks, though Trump has also long held personal disdain for wind power, particularly offshore turbines. The suspensions come despite voter concerns about ballooning electricity costs as well as rising demand for energy to power AI data centers.

The move follows Trump’s yearlong reshaping of US climate and energy policy: Federal agencies have loosened pollution rules, ended clean power subsidies, and pushed other nations to pull back on climate goals. But clean energy advocates are still optimistic heading into 2026, at least about solar, battery storage, nuclear, and geothermal energy.