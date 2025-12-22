The evolution of drapery

Two New York galleries joined forces to explore the enduring artistic relevance of drapery.

On display at Hollis Taggart and the Susan Inglett Gallery, Drop, Cloth features 30 contemporary works by 25 artists dating as far back as 1969, exploring how drapery, textile, and fabric has — at least since the Renaissance — provided a means for artists to demonstrate skill and introduce more kinetic elements into their work.

One notable work on display, Elaine Reichek’s Drapery Study, a hand embroidery based on a drawing by Michelangelo, “collapses historical reference, feminist critique, and material experimentation into a single gesture,” the co-curator told Artnet News. “In many ways, it distills the exhibition’s concerns into one thesis statement.”