More Chinese AI firms eye IPOs

Chinese AI companies are poised for a blockbuster year of debuts on Hong Kong’s stock market as Beijing moves aggressively to reduce technological reliance on the US.

Chipmaker Shanghai Biren Technology is planning a $623 million IPO at the beginning of 2026; a successful listing could spur other Chinese tech firms to go public. Two other AI model developers have reportedly submitted documents inching toward IPOs as China makes technological self-sufficiency, especially around advanced AI, a priority for the next several years.

Beijing has yet to approve imports of powerful Nvidia chips after Washington greenlit the sales, but the US chipmaker told Chinese clients it hopes to ship the accelerators by mid-February, Reuters reported.