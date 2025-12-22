Japan to reopen world’s largest nuclear reactor

Japan is expected to greenlight the reopening of the world’s largest nuclear power plant today, part of a wider global nuclear renaissance.

Kashiwazaki-Kariwa was one of 54 reactors shuttered after the 2011 earthquake that triggered the Fukushima meltdown and Tokyo’s — and much of the world’s — pivot away from nuclear. But demand for reliable clean energy has grown, and new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is pro-nuclear.

Dozens of countries have pledged to triple nuclear capacity by 2050, with particular focus on new “small modular reactors” which can be built and installed more cheaply: India’s Adani Group is planning a major buildout of SMRs to power the global AI data center demand.