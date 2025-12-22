Events Email Briefings
China condemns US over oil tanker seizures

Dec 22, 2025, 6:12pm EST
The U.S. Navy’s Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, including the flagship USS Gerald R. Ford, USS Winston S. Churchill, USS Mahan and USS Bainbridge, sail towards the Caribbean Sea under F/A-18E/F Super Hornets and a U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress, in the Atlantic Ocean
US Navy/Petty Officer 3rd Class Gladjimi Balisage/Handout via Reuters

China said the US is violating international law through its seizures of oil tankers in the waters off Venezuela, underscoring the global ripple effects of Washington’s campaign against Caracas.

Most Venezuelan crude is typically shipped on shadow tankers to China, according to OilPrice.com, but the US’ “blockade” on sanctioned vessels around Venezuela cuts off that lifeline for President Nicolás Maduro.

Washington and Beijing are jockeying for influence in Latin America, and a potential US invasion of Venezuela would mark a setback for China and its business interests. But Beijing would likely not offer Caracas any support beyond rhetorical condemnation and might privately view Maduro’s fall “as the shedding of dead weight,” an expert wrote in UnHerd.

