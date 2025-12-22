CBS’ independence queried after documentary delay

CBS News delayed airing a documentary after the White House refused to comment, raising questions about the channel’s editorial independence.

The 60 Minutes investigation was scheduled for Sunday, and apparently documented US deportations of Venezuelans to the notorious El Salvador prison CECOT. The decision to pull the show came from new Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss, The Washington Post reported.

Weiss was appointed this year after CBS owner Paramount Skydance bought her outlet The Free Press, and critics have accused her of avoiding conflict with US President Donald Trump.

A 60 Minutes host said in an internal email that by pulling the show because the administration would not comment in essence handed the White House “a ‘kill switch’ for any reporting they find inconvenient.”