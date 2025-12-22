Events Email Briefings
Car bomb kills top Russian general

Dec 22, 2025, 5:57pm EST
Anastasia Barashkova/Reuters

A car bomb killed a top Russian general in Moscow on Monday, the third such explosion in the past year.

It was unclear whether the death of Fanil Sarvarov, who led the army’s operational training division, would affect US-led talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. The explosion came just hours after Washington’s negotiators held separate talks with Ukrainian and Russian envoys in Florida.

Russian authorities suggested Ukrainian intelligence services were behind the attack, while some pro-war commentators suggested it was a precursor to a prolonged conflict, The Washington Post reported: “It’s hard to talk about peace when your opponent is preparing for an even bigger war,” one Russian military blogger wrote.

J.D. Capelouto
