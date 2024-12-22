US lifts bounty on Syrian rebel leader as West moves to deepen engagement

Western officials moved to deepen their engagement with Syria’s transitional government, just as fresh uncertainty emerged on another Middle East front.

Washington dropped the $10 million arrest bounty it had on the leader of the main rebel group now leading Syria.

While the move could presage the dismissal of other Assad-era sanctions, the US is also pushing for the interim government to dispose of Syria’s remaining chemical weapons and eschew Russia and Iran’s influence.

The new approach comes at a high-stakes moment for the region: The US struck Houthi targets in Yemen and over the Red Sea after the group struck Tel Aviv Saturday.

Israel signaled it could begin a more aggressive campaign against the Iran-backed Houthi faction.