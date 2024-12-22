Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Japan antitrust watchdog expected to find Google operates illegal monopoly over search: Report

Claire Cameron
Claire Cameron
Dec 22, 2024, 10:30am EST
techEast Asia
Google logo on a building.
Mike Blake/File Photo/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Japan’s antitrust watchdog will reportedly find Google guilty of operating an illegal monopoly over search.

The anticipated ruling, Nikkei reported, comes months after a US court found Google’s search business was an illegal monopoly largely because of the company’s exclusivity contracts with device manufacturers — practices that were also at the heart of Japan’s case.

US prosecutors have pushed for Google to sell its operating system or browser — changes that would undoubtedly hurt the firm’s margins. Japan’s commission is mulling a similarly “firm stance,” Nikkei reported.

Any changes could take years to realize, however: Google is appealing the monopoly charge (a trial date is set for April, 2025), and has also recently proposed a far less damaging set of fixes to address the US ruling, and could do the same in Japan.

AD
AD