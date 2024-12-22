India tests AI to curb tuberculosis

India is deploying artificial intelligence in its battle against the world’s worst tuberculosis epidemic.

The infectious disease killed more people than any other in 2023 — reclaiming the top spot from COVID-19 — and a quarter of all cases are in India.

The country has invested millions in a national campaign to curb the disease, reducing its incidence by 18% since 2015. But diagnosis remains challenging, IEEE Spectrum reported.

To assist health workers, a nonprofit is using AI tools to detect potential infections by the sound of patients’ coughs.

The tools also predict which patients might drop out of treatment and who is most at-risk. So far, the AI’s results are “very encouraging,” scientists said.