DRC voters await results in contentious election

Voters in the Democratic Republic of Congo were awaiting the results of the country’s election Friday, after a ballot marred by delays and widespread administrative chaos that prompted opposition candidates to call for a rerun.

Observers reported malfunctioning voting machines and closed polling stations among the issues plaguing the ballot, calling the credibility of election results into question.

The vote is taking place against the backdrop of mass displacement due to ongoing violent conflicts with Rwanda-backed rebels in the DRC’s eastern provinces.