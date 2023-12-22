Can the West fund the Ukraine war using Moscow’s money?

The White House is considering seizing $300 billion in Russian central bank assets to fund the war effort in Ukraine.

G7 officials have intensified talks about finding a way to confiscate the assets – frozen in February 2022 – without violating international law.

The Biden administration previously argued that such a move was illegal and would undermine the credibility of Western central banks.

But with aid to Ukraine stalled, Western officials look increasingly likely to dip into the vast Russian sums locked away in banks across Europe and the U.S. – money that could be transformative for Ukraine’s war efforts.