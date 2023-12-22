Blinken due in Mexico for border talks

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other senior officials will travel to Mexico in an effort to curb illegal immigration.

The announcement follows a phone call between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Mexican counterpart Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who agreed that “additional enforcement actions are urgently needed so that key ports of entry can be reopened across our shared border.”

Illegal immigration and cross-border flows of fentanyl have become an increasingly critical voting issue as overdose deaths and migrants strain resources in major U.S. cities.