The USPS is finally getting safe, electric vehicles. Europe has had them for years.

The U.S. Postal Service has committed to rolling out a large new fleet of electric mail delivery trucks. And they'll finally have reliable air bags and air conditioning.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced Tuesday that the new line of vehicles will replace the agency's "30-year-old fleet of unsafe vehicles" that had an initial lifespan of just 20 years.

The announcement came after environmental groups have urged the U.S. to follow the lead of countries in Europe, where the conversion to electric mail vehicles has been the norm for years.