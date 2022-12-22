It is now easier to self-identify as transgender in Spain and Scotland

Spanish lawmakers passed a new bill that allows anyone over the age of 16 to legally change their gender without the need for medical authorization. The current law states that any person wishing to change their identity must be diagnosed with gender dysphoria by several physicians and in some cases provide proof they have undergone hormone replacement therapy, according to El Pais.

The bill passed Spain's lower house and now heads to Senate where it is expected to pass before the end of next year, according to the Associated Press.

There are several components pertaining to those under 16: