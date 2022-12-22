Jacinda Ardern and the politician she called an ‘arrogant prick’ raise $62,000 for prostate cancer research

Ardern and "one-time arrogant prick" Seymour, as he was described on the auction site, put aside their political differences "in the spirit of a Kiwi Christmas" to raise money for "pricks everywhere."

Ardern had already personally apologized to Seymour for the comment.

The transcript is signed by both politicians. Bidding began on Dec. 16 with a starting offer of about $32,000 USD. The auction closed on Wednesday at around 9:35 p.m. local time.

On Facebook, Ardern celebrated the auction's success.

"Can’t say I expected this…..a faux pas with the old mic in parliament has turned into $100,100 [NZD] for the Prostate Cancer Foundation," she wrote. "My thanks to David for being a good sport and to everyone who placed a bid. And to everyone, Merry Christmas!"

Ardern's followers also welcomed the cross-aisle camaraderie.

"Great work, turning a negative reality into a positive outcome," one person commented.

"Love this story. You're both good sports! Have the most well deserved summer break," wrote another.

On his Facebook page, Seymour wrote : "This auction has been a wild ride, from the words that started it, to the sky-rocketing price it sold for."