How Telegram captures the fractured reality of war

When the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, the social media platform Telegram (think Twitter and Whatsapp combined) emerged as its digital battlefield. Russian and Ukrainian propaganda, independent voices, war reporters, and civilians share different perspectives on the same events – all on a platform known for its lack of recommendation algorithms and lax approach to content moderation. In this video, Semafor investigates how Telegram – one of the fastest-growing platforms in the world – plays host to a fractured reality, reflecting all slides of the conflict.

