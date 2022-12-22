Here's a first look at a Covid vaccine factory made entirely out of shipping containers

The first BioNtainer is expected to arrive in the Rwandan capital of Kigali in the first quarter of 2023, where it will produce thousands of mRNA vaccines for people still waiting to get vaccinated across the African continent.

BioNTech

BioNTech

BioNTech said the Rwandan facility will be part of a future network of factories that will span African nations. According to the World Health Organization, this new innovation will help boost global COVID-19 vaccine access.