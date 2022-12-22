The US braces for a “once in a generation” arctic blast –– what this means

David Phillips, a senior climatologist with Environment Canada, told Semafor the frigid air is possibly the most important factor affecting this weekend’s weather.

Rain and snow on their own aren’t likely to be issues — but flash freezing effects from the frigid temperatures make conditions more treacherous.

The mix of weather conditions expected will create a “punishing” mix of anxiety-inducing precipitation, Phillips said. While these weather conditions are extreme, it may not have driven as many media headlines if the storm hadn’t fallen over the Christmas long weekend, creating what Phillips described as a real “nightmare before Christmas.”

“The storm is so nasty and inconvenient,” Phillips said, and the sheer size of it — spanning nearly half a continent — "means there’s no escape," he added.

What’s a bomb cyclone?

Picture it like two different air temperatures battling it out over top of the continent, Phillips said.

In short, a “bomb cyclone” is what happens when tropical air surges north, and arctic air heads southwards. When they hit, that creates a low-pressure “weather bomb,” he said. “That mixing will occur over the mid part of the continent, and then it develops into [a] major storm.”