Turning Point USA conference shows deepening divisions on US right

A conference featuring some of the US’ most prominent conservative figures revealed an American right marred by divisions over its future.

At the Turning Point USA gathering, hosted by the group founded by slain activist Charlie Kirk, commentator Ben Shapiro denounced Tucker Carlson and other popular voices in President Donald Trump’s MAGA movement over their promotion of conspiracy theories and friendly interactions with antisemites.

Carlson later took the stage and mocked Shapiro.

Factions of the MAGA movement are fighting for influence ahead of the 2028 presidential election — Kirk’s widow, Turning Point CEO Erika Kirk, endorsed Vice President JD Vance on Friday — with Carlson in particular setting off a debate over where Republicans stand on rejecting hate speech, The Washington Post wrote.