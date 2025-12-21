Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Turning Point USA conference shows deepening divisions on US right

Dec 21, 2025, 5:12pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Tucker Carlson
Cheney Orr/Reuters

A conference featuring some of the US’ most prominent conservative figures revealed an American right marred by divisions over its future.

At the Turning Point USA gathering, hosted by the group founded by slain activist Charlie Kirk, commentator Ben Shapiro denounced Tucker Carlson and other popular voices in President Donald Trump’s MAGA movement over their promotion of conspiracy theories and friendly interactions with antisemites.

Carlson later took the stage and mocked Shapiro.

Factions of the MAGA movement are fighting for influence ahead of the 2028 presidential election — Kirk’s widow, Turning Point CEO Erika Kirk, endorsed Vice President JD Vance on Friday — with Carlson in particular setting off a debate over where Republicans stand on rejecting hate speech, The Washington Post wrote.

J.D. Capelouto
AD