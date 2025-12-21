Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Israel approves more West Bank settlements

Dec 21, 2025, 5:21pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
West Bank settlers on patrol
Mussa Qawasma/Reuters

Israel approved 19 new settlements in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, advancing its quest for control of the territory.

The move, spearheaded by Israel’s hard-right finance minister, effectively completes the repeal of a 2005 disengagement plan that led to the evacuation of several settlements, Haaretz noted.

Israeli settlers have built a record number of new outposts in the West Bank, which are considered illegal under international law, over the past two years.

“The goal is to win on the ground what might otherwise be lost at a negotiating table,” The New York Times wrote. The expansion, experts say, threatens the establishment of a Palestinian state, which in turn could threaten Gaza reconstruction plans and regional relations.

J.D. Capelouto
AD