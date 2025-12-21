Events Email Briefings
India, China ease visa rules on each other

Dec 21, 2025, 5:16pm EST
An Air China airplane
Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters/Pool

China and India eased visa rules for each other, as once-icy relations between the world’s two most populous nations continue to thaw.

Starting Monday, Beijing is letting Indian citizens apply for visas online, sparing them from time-consuming, in-person office visits.

And India streamlined its visa process for foreign technicians and factory engineers, giving a boost to an industry that leans on Chinese professionals, The Hindu noted.

The countries have cautiously rekindled ties this year, including by resuming direct flights, as US President Donald Trump’s tariff regime pressures both economies.

But even as analysts expect tourism and business ties to pick up, rising anti-Indian sentiment in China fueled by nationalist actors threatens the rapprochement, a researcher wrote in The Diplomat.

Chart showing Chinese tourist arrivals to India between 2019 and 2024
J.D. Capelouto
