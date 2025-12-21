Drone deliveries rising in India

Drone deliveries are rapidly expanding in India, increasing efficiency but making gig workers nervous that their jobs are being automated.

Medical drone deliveries have been used in remote areas for a while, but several companies are setting up shipping in dense urban zones, Nikkei reported.

In the US, retailers including Walmart and Amazon are testing drone deliveries in some cities, and similar systems are in use in Ireland and Israel.

One Tel Aviv company makes thousands of takeout deliveries a month with its drones.

Proponents say the shift to drones will reduce costs, but that may not be the case yet: McKinsey estimated that delivering one package by drone costs as much as seven times more than by van.