Exclusive / ActBlue quietly sponsors progressive content creators

A key organ of Democratic politics is starting to invest its money in building up a broader progressive media ecosystem.

In recent months, ActBlue, the go-to payment platform for online donations, has quietly stepped up its investment in left-leaning online media and content creators through grant-like sponsorships.

The nonprofit organization has given money to help Tim Fullerton, a former Democratic strategist-turned-podcaster and one of the organizers behind White Dudes For Harris, jumpstart a new company. In recent months, Fullerton has been fundraising to launch a new podcast network around his show Find Out, and plans to debut several new podcasts next year meant to reach men. ActBlue has also had conversations about supporting Courier Newsroom, the Democratic-aligned digital media organization that has grown its creator and podcast business in recent years. ActBlue was also one of the major sponsors earlier this year for CrookedCon, the Washington, DC conference hosted by Crooked Media.

Courier Newsroom and Fullerton declined to comment. In a statement to Semafor, an ActBlue spokesperson organization did not comment on the specific amounts it was giving to Democratic creators and media organizations, but acknowledged that it is ramping up its support for ideologically aligned media.

“ActBlue is a nonprofit organization that has been trusted to serve our democracy for decades. We take that responsibility seriously and are always exploring new ways to expand our community impact and support,” a spokesperson told Semafor.