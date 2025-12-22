Exclusive / ActBlue quietly sponsors progressive content creators

The Scoop
A key organ of Democratic politics is starting to invest its money in building up a broader progressive media ecosystem.
In recent months, ActBlue, the go-to payment platform for online donations, has quietly stepped up its investment in left-leaning online media and content creators through grant-like sponsorships.
The nonprofit organization has given money to help Tim Fullerton, a former Democratic strategist-turned-podcaster and one of the organizers behind White Dudes For Harris, jumpstart a new company. In recent months, Fullerton has been fundraising to launch a new podcast network around his show Find Out, and plans to debut several new podcasts next year meant to reach men. ActBlue has also had conversations about supporting Courier Newsroom, the Democratic-aligned digital media organization that has grown its creator and podcast business in recent years. ActBlue was also one of the major sponsors earlier this year for CrookedCon, the Washington, DC conference hosted by Crooked Media.
Courier Newsroom and Fullerton declined to comment. In a statement to Semafor, an ActBlue spokesperson organization did not comment on the specific amounts it was giving to Democratic creators and media organizations, but acknowledged that it is ramping up its support for ideologically aligned media.
“ActBlue is a nonprofit organization that has been trusted to serve our democracy for decades. We take that responsibility seriously and are always exploring new ways to expand our community impact and support,” a spokesperson told Semafor.
Max’s view
ActBlue hardly needs to sponsor to raise awareness within the Democratic Party; it is by far the largest digital service provider of its kind on the left, and the grassroots fundraising infrastructure it provides is a vital part of the party’s campaign apparatus. Its importance to Democratic campaigns is obvious enough to have gotten the Trump administration and Congressional Republicans’ attention; earlier this year, the president called on the Department of Justice to investigate whether any foreign donors made financial contributions through ActBlue.
Semafor has heard in recent months that party activists’ muted response when President Donald Trump singled out the organization underwhelmed ActBlue staff, prompting the nonprofit to look for new ways to improve its image among party die-hards.
The organization is also well aware that many people in Democratic politics are annoyed by the most effective fundraising techniques, which involve spamming supporters’ inboxes with texts and emails begging for money. Supporting Democratic podcasters and creators will create additional, possibly less irritating potential vectors for future campaign donations.