Venezuela frees U.S. citizens in prisoner swap deal

A surprise homecoming for Maduro ally Alex Saab

Sources: Reuters, The Guardian

The return of Alex Saab, a Colombian businessman who is a close confidant of the Venezuelan president, marks a victory for Maduro, Reuters reported. Saab was extradited to the U.S. in 2021 and held in Miami after being charged with siphoning $350 million out of Venezuela as part of a bribery scheme. Caracas-based political pundit Luis Vicente León described the prisoner swap as a win for both Biden and the Chavismo movement for The Guardian, as it showed that Maduro is determined “not to abandon his own people.”



The exchange was criticized in both countries. U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) called Saab’s release “shameless,” arguing that a concessions approach to Maduro was “doomed to fail.” In Venezuela, a congressman wrote on X: “I don’t know if Saab’s release brings us closer to freedom. But I have no doubt that it sets us further apart from justice.” Former U.S. Treasury adviser Marshall Billingslea noted that the release sends a “disastrous signal to partner nations” and is a “gut-punch” to the Venezuelan opposition.