The U.S. floats toward a soft landing

For months, the economics and financial worlds have wondered whether the U.S. would be able to achieve a historic soft landing, bringing inflation back under control while avoiding a recession. Turns out, it might have already happened.

On Thursday, the Bureau of Economic Analysis released revised data showing that inflation rose at a 2% annualized rate in the third quarter of 2023 — smack dab on the Federal Reserve’s target, even as job and GDP growth remained robust. That’s based on the core Personal Consumption Expenditures Index, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, and is the central bank’s preferred measure of how fast prices are rising.

It is still possible, of course, that inflation could reaccelerate, much as it did after the government briefly seemed to bring it under control in the late 1960s and again in the early 1970s. The economy could also still weaken into a downturn, especially if growth slows and Fed officials hesitate to cut rates next year. But if the current trend holds, it will mark a rare economic turn of events that relatively few professional economists thought possible. At the start of 2023, 85% of economists polled by the Financial Times predicted a recession within a year.

The pessimism was understandable: At least since the Korean War, there is arguably no real precedent for the U.S beating the kind of inflation it experienced over the past two years without sinking into a downturn.