Several people killed in Prague university mass shooting

The News
Multiple people have been killed and dozens others injured during a shooting at a university in downtown Prague on Thursday, authorities said.
At least 11 people were killed in the shooting at the philosophy building of Charles University, multiple outlets reported, citing police and emergency services.
The shooter has since been ”eliminated,” police said.
Know More
Authorities have not yet released the identities of the suspect and the victims.
Images on social media showed students barricading themselves in classrooms and police rushing to a historic square in Prague’s old town where the university is located.
Authorities said that it appears there is no other suspect, but urged residents to stay indoors and cooperate with police.
While gun laws in the Czech Republic are considered lenient for European Union standards, mass shootings are still rare.