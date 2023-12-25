Feeding sharks, day drinking, and ‘Sustaina Claus’: Santa around the world in 2023

In addition to delivering presents to millions of children around the world this year, Santa Claus also dove with sharks at a Malta aquarium, ran half-naked through Budapest, drove a neon bus outside São Paulo, and got a ticket for openly drinking on the streets of Manhattan.

The modern image of Santa — a jolly old man from the North Pole dressed in red and white — has firmly been adopted worldwide, even in some countries that have their own religious and cultural Santa-like figures.

Scenes from nearly every continent show how Santa has become integrated into global Christmas celebrations.

In Guatemala, a firefighter Santa rappelled down a bridge to give toys to children:

REUTERS/Cristina Chiquin

Dozens of Santas rowed along the Grand Canal in Venice:

REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Half-naked Santas ran for charity in chilly Budapest:

A diver dressed as Santa fed fish and sharks at Malta National Aquarium:

REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Someone dressed as “Sustaina Claus” made a cameo at the COP28 climate conference in Dubai earlier this month:

REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

The Santa Run in Caracas, Venezuela featured at least one Grinch:

REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

On the topic of holiday cheer being stolen, the infamous SantaCon in New York certainly led to more than a few public infractions:

REUTERS/David Dee Delgado

In a city outside São Paulo, a local councilman dressed up a Santa and drove a bus lit up in neon lights:

REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

And in Houston, Pancho Claus, known as the “Tex-Mex Santa” from the South Pole, made his annual appearance: