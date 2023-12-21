2024 predictions: more bank failures, suburban offices, and a lot less hype

Because it’s that time of year, we’ve got predictions for the year ahead. These people know of what they speak — former FDIC chief Sheila Bair on bank failures, Sir Martin Franklin on the free-money hype era — and shared their expertise. (Credit to Joey Pfeifer for design chops.)

And because any prediction worth making is decently likely to be wrong, let’s revisit my favorite call from last year. It came from Ross Gerber, an investor on what was then Twitter, newly in Elon Musk’s hands: “It will be great. More YouTube-like features, lots of new content. Advertising is coming back. [Elon] will have a replacement CEO but he’ll be working on product. He’ll be more aware of his actions.” There is, at least, longer video.